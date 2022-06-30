NBA rumors: Kings not extending Donte DiVincenzo a qualifying offer

Report: Kings decline to give DiVincenzo a qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We’re one day away from the chaos of NBA free agency and the Kings got an early start by making a couple of moves.

Sacramento declined to offer Donte DiVincenzo a qualifying offer before the deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

Woj expects “significant interest” in the fourth-year guard who averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25 games with the Kings.

Sacramento acquired DiVincenzo at last season’s trade deadline in a four-team trade that sent Marvin Bagley III out of Sactown.

DiVincenzo’s impact was almost immediate, and he gave the Kings exactly what they needed from him off the bench.

After winning a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, the 6-foot-4 guard used his championship experience and his talent to help the Kings in unique ways.

Now, the former first-round pick will be free to sign to any NBA team.

The Kings also picked up the team option on 6-foot-9 big man Chimezie Metu for the 2022-23 season, per Wojnarowski, citing sources.

The Sacramento Kings are exercising the option on PF/C Chimezie Metu for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN. Metu averaged 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21 minutes a game for the Kings last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Metu averaged a career-high 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21 minutes a game for Sacramento last season.