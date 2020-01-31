NBA rumors: Kings made Nemanja Bjelica-for-Kyle Kuzma offer to Lakers

Earlier in January, rumors swirled that the Kings engaged the Lakers in trade talks for young wing Kyle Kuzma.

The name that had been floated out going from the Kings to the Lakers in any potential deal was guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

But on Friday, new details emerged about what the Kings reportedly offered to the Lakers.

The Kings offered big man Nemanja Bjelica and an unspecified draft pick to the Lakers for Kuzma, The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner reported, citing multiple league sources.

The Lakers reportedly rejected the offered and countered by asking for Bogdanovic.

It was at that point that a league source told NBC Sports California's James Ham that the Kings were unlikely to do a Bogdanovic for Kuzma swap.

With the Kings falling further and further out of playoff contention, it makes sense for them to try to get future assets for some of their veteran players.

Bjelica would be a good addition for the Lakers or any other NBA title contender. But Los Angeles isn't going to part with a young player like Kuzma for a 31-year-old Bjelica.

With the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline right around the corner, expect the Kings to be an active player on the market.

