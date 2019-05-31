NBA rumors: Kings interested in free agent Magic center Nikola Vucevic originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Sacramento Kings have money to spend this summer, and they have their eyes on several big-time free agents.

The latest player to catch their attention is free-agent center Nikola Vucevic.

Arizona radio host John Gambadoro reported Thursday that the Kings have interest in the veteran Orlando Magic big man.

Sacramento has interest in Nikola Vucevic the free agent Center from Orlando. If they could lure him there might make Willie Cauley-Stein available. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 30, 2019

Willie Cauley-Stein, who has spent his entire four-year career with the Kings, is a restricted free agent this summer. Sacramento has the ability to match any offer Cauley-Stein gets from another team, but they might be ready to move on from the former first-round pick.

Vucevic, 28, was named to his first All-Star team this past season. In 80 games, he averaged a career-high 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds.

Adding Vucevic would give the Kings a formidable starting lineup including De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, restricted free agent Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III.

Earlier in May, the Kings were linked to free agent forward Tobias Harris.

According to Spotrac.com, the Kings will have about $35 million in cap space this summer.