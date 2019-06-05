NBA rumors: Kings expected to have strong interest in Marcus Morris originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The young Sacramento Kings were on the verge of making the NBA playoffs this season in the stacked Western Conference.

As they seemed to be one year ahead, the Kings are sure to try and make a splash in free agency next month. But that doesn't mean they need to sign a superstar.

Going after a veteran like Marcus Morris would make plenty of sense, and that very well could happen. The Kings are expected to have strong interest in the Celtics forward who's set to become a free agent this summer, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

Morris, 29, might have just had his best all-around season, averaging 13.9 points and a career-high 6.1 rebounds per game. The eight-year veteran also shot a career-best 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Morris served both as a starter and a weapon off the bench in his second season with the Celtics. At 6-foot-9, he can play both forward positions and stretch the floor.

The Kings already have a young core in guards De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, along with big men Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles. Sacramento can continue its rise next season, and a seasoned veteran like Morris could be the perfect fit.