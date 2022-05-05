NBA rumors: Kings to decide between head coach finalists by week's end

Report: Kings to decide between three coach finalists by week's end originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings’ search for a head coach appears to be winding down.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported, citing sources, that Sacramento is expected to make a decision between its three finalists by the end of the week, having already interviewed former Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford along with former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson.

Amick also reported that Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown spent “informal time” with the Kings on Wednesday and has a formal interview on Thursday.

Brown previously had been reported as a finalist for Sacramento’s head coaching job by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski over the weekend.

With the pool narrowed down to three and a decision expected soon, it’s anyone’s guess as to who the Kings will go with after Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that there are differing opinions between Sacramento ownership and the front office.

Per Fischer, citing league sources, “early indications” point to Jackson as Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s preferred candidate, while other multiple sources believe general manager Monte McNair and the front office favor Brown.

Jackson and Ranadive have history, as the latter was Warriors minority owner during Jackson’s last coaching tenure with Golden State. Brown, on the other hand, has ties to Sacramento’s front office. He worked with Kings assistant GM Wes Wilcox during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers -- Wilcox had various roles within the Cleveland front office from 2005 to 2010, when Brown was the Cavaliers’ coach.

Amick also reported that the Kings insist there is a level playing field among the finalists, and that McNair will be given leeway to make the final decision.

Sacramento fired interim head coach Alvin Gentry this offseason after missing the NBA playoffs for a league-record 16th straight season. Gentry had replaced Luke Walton, who was fired by the Kings after a slow 6-11 start to the 2021-2022 season.

Soon, Kings fans will know who the organization has decided is the right person to try and right the ship.