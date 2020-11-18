NBA rumors: Kings-Bucks Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade hits snag

James Ham
·1 min read

Report: Kings-Bucks Bogdanovic sign-and-trade hits snag originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Milwaukee, we have a problem.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the trade that would send Kings shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Milwaukee Bucks for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova, has hit a snag.

We still are waiting for the details to shake out, but according to Amick, the trade is in jeopardy due to Bogdanovic not agreeing to a contract with the Bucks.

More to come ...

