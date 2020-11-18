NBA rumors: Kings-Bucks Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade hits snag

Report: Kings-Bucks Bogdanovic sign-and-trade hits snag originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Milwaukee, we have a problem.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the trade that would send Kings shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Milwaukee Bucks for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova, has hit a snag.

More to come at @TheAthleticNBA, but an update here on the Bucks-Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic situation. pic.twitter.com/mN2GOaLoKJ — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 18, 2020

We still are waiting for the details to shake out, but according to Amick, the trade is in jeopardy due to Bogdanovic not agreeing to a contract with the Bucks.

More to come ...