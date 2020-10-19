NBA rumors: Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic expected to be Bucks free agency target

Report: Bucks to be 'strong suitor' for Kings' Bogdanovic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings face plenty of difficult decisions this offseason, already having brought in a new general manager, Monte McNair, after the departure of Vlade Divac.

One of those choices involves shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is a restricted free agent for Sacramento. Bogdanovic played the fourth-most minutes of any King last season, scoring 15.1 points per game on 44 percent shooting despite only starting 28 games.

Buddy Hield's presence creates a bit of a logjam at the position for Sacramento. Among the teams that could bring up the price for Bogdanovic's services in free agency are the Milwaukee Bucks, a team expected to be a "strong suitor" for him as they seek more playmaking and shooting ability, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday citing sources.

Milwaukee doesn't have much in the way of available salary cap space this offseason, but Bucks management has been reported to be willing to spend into the luxury tax to surround two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton with more talent.

The only likely way for a potential Bogdanovic-Bucks union would involve a sign-and-trade given the cap constraints, so these two teams would need to be very highly motivated to make such a deal.

We'll see how new boss Monte McNair navigates Bogdanovic's restricted free agency, but the Kings will have the right to match any and all offers for the young guard.