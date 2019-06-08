NBA rumors: Kevin Durant's pre-Finals Game 4 workout didn't go well originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jalen Rose played 13 seasons in the NBA for six different teams. Now an ESPN analyst, he has little birdies around the league, a la Varys, and has been known to break a story now and then.

On Friday's NBA Countdown pregame show ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Rose revealed some information about Kevin Durant's recent workout, which apparently has altered Rose's opinion as to the likelihood of Durant's return to the Warriors in the best-of-seven series against the Raptors.

"I'm really familiar with the setup, workout that KD had yesterday with the team," Rose said, "and I'm going to tell you guys, it didn't go well on any level. It did not go well on any level. I'm just going to keep it at that."

Jalen Rose says he watched Kevin Durant's work out yesterday and thinks there's no way he's coming back this year. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/JcL5dFVQxR — Pros and Joes (@ProsAndJoesPod) June 8, 2019

"I went from being a guy that thinks that he may come back later in the series," Rose added. "Now I feel like he might not come back at all."

Durant's potential return looms over the series, although the Warriors did receive a significant boost for Game 4 with both Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney returning to the lineup. They'd certainly love to have Durant in tow for Game 5 in Toronto, and would greatly benefit if he's able to return at some point in the series at all.

But based on the latest word from Rose, that's sounding less and less likely.