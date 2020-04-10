NBA rumors: Kevin Durant signs with Knicks if no injury, some within team say

In early February, Kevin Durant revealed that he knew he was going to leave the Warriors in free agency about midway through the 2018-19 season.

Various members of the franchise have said they were not surprised whatsoever that KD chose to go elsewhere.

Throughout KD's final season in a Dubs uniform, people all across the basketball world speculated about where he would end up. The majority believed the New York Knicks would be his choice. Many said it was a done deal.

But in the end, the two-time NBA Finals MVP teamed up with Kyrie Irving (and DeAndre Jordan) on the Brooklyn Nets.

You're reading about this right now because Ian Begley of SNY reported an interesting piece of information Friday morning:

Some people in touch with the Knicks said members of the organization expressed confidence that Durant would have signed with New York if he hadn't suffered the Achilles injury in the NBA Finals, per SNY sources.

Only Durant knows if he'd planned to sign with the Knicks before he got hurt. And, again, he's said publicly that he didn't give the Knicks much consideration.

Immediate reaction -- why would the Achilles tear in Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors change KD's mind? How does that make sense?

Then again -- on June 30 -- ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported: "The Knicks and owner Jim Dolan were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury."

So is the thought process among "these members of the organization" that a fully healthy KD absolutely would have chosen a full max deal from the Knicks? Who knows.

Furthermore, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported July 1: "Multiple sources have said for months Durant and Kyrie Irving planned on being teammates. Durant wanted them to join the Knicks together while Irving preferred they take over Brooklyn."

It's entirely possible that KD tried to persuade Kyrie to pick the Knicks, but wasn't able to accomplish that goal.

OK. That's enough looking into the past for one day.

