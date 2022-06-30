NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets; Suns a top destination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darren Hartwell
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Report: Kevin Durant requests trade out of Brooklyn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cue the Kevin Durant-to-Boston speculation.

The Nets superstar has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday.

That's a surprising development considering Kyrie Irving recently announced he's opting into his 2022-23 player option to remain with the Nets this season. But Durant apparently is working with Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks to be dealt to a new team.

Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred destination, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Miami Heat also are on Durant's wish list, and that the Nets plan to move Durant to whichever team presents the best trade package.

NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine recently noted the Celtics could put together a strong trade package for Durant if they're willing to part with Jaylen Brown, so it will be worth monitoring whether Brad Stevens and Co. enter the Durant sweepstakes or decide to keep their talented young core intact.

Recommended Stories