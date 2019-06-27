NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant reportedly sells his Calif. home, buys one in N.Y. originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

More real estate news to keep an eye on as NBA free agency approaches Sunday at 6 p.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kevin Durant has sold his Malibu home, according to the Los Angeles Times, and, according to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, he's bought a home in New York.

Durant, who is doubtful to play at all next season after tearing his Achilles' in his brief NBA Finals appearance with the Warriors, opted out of his contract with Golden State and will test free agency, where he'll reportedly meet with the Knicks and where rumors of him teaming with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn abound.

Bucher, for what it's worth, had the report of Irving buying a home in South Orange, N.J., earlier this month.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.