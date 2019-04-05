NBA rumors: Kevin Durant 'ready to move on'; Klay Thompson would sign max deal originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors no doubt are focused on winning their third consecutive NBA title, but the organization has to have one eye on what could be a franchise-altering offseason.

Currently, the Dubs boast a starting lineup of five All-Stars, but three of them -- Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins -- likely will hit the free-agent market this offseason.

While Cousins likely will leave for a more lucrative contract, the jury still is out on Durant and Thompson.

Rumors have swirled around Durant all season, with the Knicks, Clippers and Lakers seen as teams that potentially could lure the two-time NBA Finals MVP away from the Bay Area. As for Thompson, most expect him to re-sign with the Dubs.

But is there a chance both KD and Klay could leave this summer?

While it appears unlikely, the sense around the league suggests that Durant is all but gone and Thompson could leave if the money isn't right, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.

"The buzz from various executives, scouts and media members suggests that Durant is ready to move on," Pincus writes. "Thompson, if offered the max, will stay. If not, he too could exit."

First of all, the Warriors almost assuredly will offer Thompson the max deal. He's a core member of one of the NBA's greatest dynasties, and has been the perfect co-star alongside Steph Curry. If Thompson desires to stay in Northern California, he will continue to be a Warrior. There's no reason to believe otherwise.

Durant, on the other hand, is more of an unknown.

Would it be hard for him to leave a team that has won three consecutive titles and still is primed to dominate the NBA for the next few years? Absolutely. Is there a chance he believes he's done all he can in the Bay and chooses to finish his prime elsewhere? Also yes.

The Warriors also will have some financial decisions to make. They have the ability to offer both Durant and Thompson max money, but that would send their luxury tax bill through the roof, which would be tough for any team to stomach for multiple seasons.

Only one thing is certain: While the Warriors might take all the drama out of the NBA postseason by steamrolling opponents, the offseason certainly won't lack it.