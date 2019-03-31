NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving relationship 'as strong as ever' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Remember when Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving acted like best friends last month in Charlotte during 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend? Well, it sounds like they've kept in touch quite a bit since that event.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst touched on the Irving/Durant relationship in a recent episode of his podcast, "Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I've had someone reputable this week tell me their relationship is as strong as ever, that Durant and Kyrie talk every day and, if not, text every day."

Here's what Windhorst had to say about Irving and Durant after All-Star weekend, also from his ESPN podcast:

"I was talking to some people who were with 'Team Free Agent', I mean 'Team LeBron' at All-Star, and they said that Kyrie and KD were like a middle school couple that weekend. Eating together. ... They were doing drills together at practice. 'I'll rebound for you. You rebound for me. I'll post you up. You post me up.' They were eating together. They went to Miami together after the weekend. Kyrie started calling him 'my best friend.'"

Why is all of this relevant?

Story continues

Irving and Durant both are able to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, and they have been linked to the New York Knicks in several rumors over the last year or so. Those rumors ramped up when the Knicks dealt franchise star Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks before February's NBA trade deadline and as a result freed up enough salary cap space to sign two max-contract players this summer. Although, a recent report from the New York Daily News, citing league sources, indicated Irving might actually prefer the Brooklyn Nets.

No one knows what Irving and Durant will decide in free agency. It's possible they could team up, and the Knicks (and even the Celtics) are one place that could happen. For now, each of them is focused on helping their current team win an NBA championship.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.