NBA rumors: Kevin Durant helps Warriors complete Nets sign-and-trade

Kevin Durant chose to leave the Warriors in free agency, but he reportedly did them a solid while on his way out the door.

KD and his camp helped Golden State and Brooklyn hammer out the details on a sign-and-trade that will send D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Deal will include Golden State sending a protecting future first-round pick to Brooklyn, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BndEZPRblo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The exact specifics of the deal are unclear at this point, but the Warriors reportedly will acquire guards Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham as well, league sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic on Sunday night.

Furthermore, the Dubs reportedly are trading Andre Iguodala and a first-round draft pick to the Grizzlies.

Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

So the Warriors have shipped out two future picks in the last two days as they undergo a roster transformation.

You should expect a lot more movement from Golden State before the moratorium comes to a close Saturday.

