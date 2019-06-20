NBA rumors: Kevin Durant doing 'soul-searching' ahead of free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

A big decision lies ahead for Kevin Durant.

The Warriors star will enter free agency June 30, but won't see the court next season due to the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of Golden State's NBA Finals loss to the Raptors.

Before the injury, a number of teams, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets were expected to pursue the two-time Finals MVP, and the injury reportedly is not expected to change that.

Still, with the biggest decision of his career upcoming, Durant is taking some time to himself to determine what he really wants, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

"KD still has, whether it's staying in Golden State or leaving, the teams that are pursuing him, the teams that are going to pay him a max deal...essentially let him dictate the kind of contract he wants-that hasn't changed," Wojnarowski said Wednesday, via Bleacher Report. "They all just expect next year he'll be a very expensive redshirt, probably starting at around $38 million a year.

"I'm told KD is doing a lot of soul-searching right now, stepping back from the injury and processing all of this. For KD, he can go back to Golden State on a five-year, $200 million-plus deal. That gives him absolute assurance coming off this Achilles injury. Maybe it gives him something else to think about staying in Golden State. But Brooklyn and the Knicks are very much in the fight."

Durant will have a number of options to play with this offseason. He could opt in to the final year of his contract with the Warriors, rehab and hit free agency next summer. The Warriors also reportedly have discussed the possibility of signing him to a max contract, and agreeing to trade him where he wants to go after his rehab is complete. A delayed sign-and-trade, if you will.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP also could choose to sign elsewhere knowing he'll miss the first year of his new contract, but be welcomed with open arms.

He reportedly was supposed to take a vacation with his good friend Kyrie Irving to decide on their future, but that was canceled due to the injury.

Will he stay or will he go? Apparently, he doesn't know ... yet.