NBA rumors: Kevin Durant could leave Warriors due to Steve Kerr's 'prodding' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It's been almost two weeks since we've seen Kevin Durant on a basketball court and it's unlikely we see the Warriors star again until the start of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Durant rehabbing his right calf strain while the Warriors handle the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals, it's time to go back to focusing on KD's future and the possibility that he leaves the Bay for the New York Knicks.

Most wonder why Durant, who has won back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards with the Warriors, would want to leave a team as set up for continued success as Golden State is, especially for an organization as dysfunctional as the Knicks.

There have been a number of reasons bandied about for why Durant -- should he choose to opt out of his contract this summer -- might want to see his time in the Bay come to an end.

The latest whispers involve Steve Kerr.

While at the NBA Scouting Combine, Newsday's Steve Popper reportedly spoke to an NBA executive who revealed that he's heard Durant has become annoyed with Kerr's coaching style and also wants to leave because he will never be "the centerpiece" of the team. That, of course, is Steph Curry.

via Popper:

But one front office executive said that Durant has been unhappy with the prodding from Steve Kerr and the feeling that he never can be - no matter how great he performs and how many individual honors he compiles - the centerpiece of a team that holds Steph Curry in the hearts of the franchise.

Sounds like the Master of Whispers has been working overtime in the NBA.

Story continues

Perhaps Lord Varys wasn't actually burnt to a crisp, but rather just had to leave Westeros in order to run the Kevin Durant rumor mill, which is working overtime at the moment.

[RELATED: KD to Knicks reportedly is '100 percent done,' veteran NBA players says]

As for Durant's reported jealousy of Curry and issues with Kerr's coaching, only KD knows the answer to that.

There have been no real signs of issues between the Warriors' two superstars, and Durant, by all accounts, is the type of player who wants to be coached hard because he wants to play basketball at his highest possible level.

So this is most likely just a whisperer passing on whispers he's heard along the way.

Should KD head for the Big Apple this summer, it seems unlikely these are the reasons for his departure.