NBA rumors: Kelly Oubre has torn wrist ligament, fracture in palm

Report: Oubre has torn wrist ligament, fracture in palm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kelly Oubre Jr. hasn't played in the last two Warriors games due to aggravation of a left wrist injury and it's possible he might not play in the remaining eight games of the regular season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday night, citing sources, that Oubre has a torn ligament in his wrist and a fracture in his palm.

Charania reported that Oubre will undergo further evaluation to determine if he can keep playing this season.

Warriors’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a torn ligament in his left wrist and a fracture on the palm, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Oubre reaggravated his wrist on April 9, missed 11 days and returned for five games, attempting to play through the injury and compete on the floor. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2021

Oubre will have further evaluations on his wrist to determine whether he can continue playing through the injury, sources said. Oubre is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/bciBSD3vgN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2021

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Oubre's status 90 minutes before Saturday's game, but didn't give any indications the wing was seriously hurt or would need any further testing.

"I don't know about the MRI," Kerr said on a video conference call. "I know that he is dealing with soreness."

Oubre first suffered the wrist injury during a Warriors practice earlier in the season and initially aggravated the injury on April 9 on a hard fall following a dunk attempt against the Washington Wizards. He missed the Warriors' next five games before returning April 19 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Story continues

Oubre played through the injury for five games, but missed Thursday's game in Minnesota and didn't play Saturday in Houston against the Rockets.

In 55 games with the Warriors this season, Oubre is averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Oubre is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and it's unclear if he will re-sign with the Warriors in the offseason. He likely would need to accept a bench role with the impending return of Klay Thompson.