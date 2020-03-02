NBA rumors: Jordan Bell, former Warriors big man, waived by Grizzlies

Jordan Bell's 2019-20 transaction carousel reportedly continued Monday.

The former Warriors forward -- who played an integral role on the 2018 NBA Finals-winning team -- was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported citing league sources.

The Grizzlies have waived former Warriors/Timberwolves forward Jordan Bell, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

God wouldn't bring me this far to leave me here alone!! — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) March 2, 2020

Bell was issued a qualifying offer by the Warriors this past summer, but instead chose to join the Minnesota Timberwolves in free agency.

The Oregon product was traded to the Rockets as part of the Robert Covington trade on Feb. 5, then was dealt the following day to Memphis in exchange for Bruno Caboclo and a future second-round pick.

Ironically, Bell likely was waived to clear space for the Grizzlies reportedly to sign Anthony Tolliver, whom the Kings bought out on Saturday and spent one season with Golden State in 2010.

Free agent Anthony Tolliver has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Multiple teams made offers as well; Grizzlies have need with injuries in frontcourt. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2020

[RELATED: Klay confidently boasts Warriors dynasty 'ain't over' yet]

Story continues

Considering the Warriors are incredibly short-handed at the moment -- especially in the frontcourt -- Bell would make some sense as a late-season addition to the organization that selected him No. 38 overall in the 2017 NBA draft.

ESPN's Bobby Marks broke down the potential cap hit Bell would bring if claimed off waivers by another team.

The best bet for Jordan Bell is to latch on to a non-playoff team and use the remaining six weeks as an audition for free agency. He has a $1.6M cap hit and is owed roughly $380K if claimed. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 2, 2020

The big man is averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 29 games played this season.

NBA rumors: Jordan Bell, former Warriors big man, waived by Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area