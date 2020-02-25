NBA veteran Jonathon Simmons joining Santa Cruz Warriors in G League

The Santa Cruz Warriors soon will add a former NBA player to their roster.

Jonathon Simmons is going to be joining Golden State's G League affiliate, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jabari Young of CNBC first reported the news Monday.

To clarify -- players sign with the G League itself and not with individual teams. So Simmons likely is being claimed by a team above Santa Cruz on the waiver wire, and then traded to the Sea Dubs.

We will learn the particulars soon.

Simmons -- who turned 30 years old in September -- played for the San Antonio Spurs in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

He averaged 13.2 points against the Houston Rockets in the 2017 Western Conference Semifinals, and 15.3 points and 3.3 assists against the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

The Houston native then signed a three-year contract with the Orlando Magic worth $18 million ($13.3 million guaranteed).

He averaged 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2017-18, while shooting nearly 47 percent overall and 34 percent from deep.

His numbers dipped last season and he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers just before the trade deadline.

After appearing in just seven of Philly's 12 playoff games, Simmons was traded to the Washington Wizards in late June and waived soon thereafter.

Story continues

Based on Golden State's current roster situation, it appears Simmons believes he has a shot at earning a 10-day contract with the Warriors and reviving his NBA career.

[RELATED: Why Kerr called Bender's first Dubs game 'really positive']

As coach Steve Kerr told reporters last week: "I know we have a list of players who we'd like to take a look at. We'll see how that all pans out. But there's a good chance that over the last couple months of the season we take a look at some different players. That's the idea."

Dragan Bender currently is on a 10-day deal, while Jeremy Pargo and Zach Norvell (who both play for Santa Cruz right now) received 10-day contracts before the All-Star break.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

NBA veteran Jonathon Simmons joining Santa Cruz Warriors in G League originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area