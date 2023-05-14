NBA rumors: Jonathan Kuminga to showcase skills in three cities this offseason

Report: JK to showcase talent in three cities this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga reportedly wants to showcase his abilities this summer.

After Golden State was eliminated from the NBA playoffs Friday, Kuminga now aims to spend his offseason in three different cities, Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas reported Saturday, with the goal of showing off his skillset and perhaps to increase his trade value.

Kuminga reportedly was frustrated with his playoff minutes this postseason, with the second-year pro relegated to the bench upon the returns of Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins. He carved out a significant role for himself in their absence, averaging 13.2 points in 24.2 minutes in the 21 games after the All-Star break, but Kuminga failed to latch onto a consistent place in coach Steve Kerr's playoff rotations.

Immediately following the Warriors' Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources, that the Warriors and Kuminga's camp are expected to discuss his future with the team this offseason -- and if he isn't guaranteed a bigger role in 2023-24, the former No. 7 overall pick could seek a trade.

Teams can expect to get plenty of looks at Kuminga this summer during NBA open runs in Miami, New York City and Los Angeles, per Dumas, and during Kuminga's exit interview with the media Saturday, he pinpointed the key thing he hopes to work on in the offseason.

"Basically everything, but focusing more on rebounding," Kuminga told reporters. "I think that's the biggest thing that I've got to go back and watch all the clips and learn how to rebound more, and, hopefully, come back and start like [Kevon Looney]. Hopefully one day.

"I just feel like getting better at everything. Just being a complete player."

Kuminga has the talent and athleticism to make it far in this league. But whether or not that's with the Warriors remains to be seen.

