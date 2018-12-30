NBA rumors: Joe Lacob 'a bit ticked off' by Patrick McCaw situation originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors lost by 26 points to the Lakers on Christmas Day and then lost to the Blazers in overtime two days later. There's no way owner Joe Lacob is happy about those two home losses.

Additionally, Lacob is "a bit ticked off at the (Patrick) McCaw situation," sources told Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

What is he ticked off about exactly? Well, without knowing the specifics, it's safe to assume that Golden State's CEO isn't happy that he's most likely going to lose McCaw without getting anything in return.

Remember, back in 2016, the Warriors paid Milwaukee $2.4 million for the draft rights to McCaw. And now, it appears the Warriors are not going to match the offer sheet he signed with Cleveland, which means they won't be in position to use McCaw as a trade chip.

Cleveland essentially forced Golden State's hand, and it would cost the Warriors over $14 million to bring McCaw back this season -- $3 million in salary and about $11.25 million in luxury tax.

Months ago, Lacob was prepared for a big financial committment to McCaw because the Warriors offered the guard $2.5 million for this season, according to multiple reports. This, too, would have meant millions more in luxury taxes. But that was months ago and things change over time.

The deadline to make a decision on McCaw is somewhere around 4pm P.T. on Sunday. At this point, it would be very surprising to see McCaw in a Warriors uniform again...

