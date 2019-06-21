NBA rumors: Jimmer Fredette on Warriors summer league team a possibility originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Legend of Jimmer Fredette might be descending on the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Bay Area News Group's Mark Medina reported Friday that the former first-round pick is a possibility for the Warriors' summer league team.

Hearing a couple of interesting possible summer league names for the Warriors: Jimmer Fredette and Dedric Lawson. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 21, 2019

Fredette never panned out in the NBA after starring collegiately at BYU, but became a legend in two seasons with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. During his the 2016-17 season, Fredette averaged 37.6 points and was named regular season MVP. He followed that up by averaging 36.9 points per game during the 2017-18 season.

Fredette made a brief return to the NBA at the end of this past season, playing in six games with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 3.7 points in 10.8 minutes.

The Warriors are in desperate need of healthy bodies and shooters, so taking a chance on Fredette can't hurt. If he impresses in Las Vegas, they could offer him a minimum contract and hope he helps the team next season.