NBA rumors: This Jazz player is ‘serious trade target' for Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have been linked to Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk in various trade rumors over the last month or so. But fans should also keep their eyes on another Jazz player who the Celtics reportedly have interest in acquiring: Simone Fontecchio.

The Athletic's Tony Jones reported Wednesday that Fontecchio "has emerged as a serious trade target for two contending teams, according to multiple league sources: the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics. Both teams need to strengthen their respective second units, and Fontecchio has an easy salary number for Phoenix and Boston to get to as he is in the final year of a contract that pays him $3.1 million annually."

Fontecchio is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while also shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range and 45 percent from the field. His numbers in all five of those categories represent career highs.

The 28-year-old forward, who's in his second NBA season, is listed at 6-foot-7 and 209 pounds. The Celtics could use another big wing who can shoot well from the outside, and Fontecchio fits the bill.

Fontecchio's $3.1 million salary would fit inside the traded player exception (TPE) the Celtics created as a result of their Grant Williams sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks last summer. The Celtics must use that TPE by the trade deadline or it goes away.

Fontecchio might not be a rental, either. He's a restricted free agent this summer, which, as Jones also notes, would give the C's some control over his future.

The trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.