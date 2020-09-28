NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum getting leadership advice from Kyrie Irving in NBA bubble

Report: Tatum getting leadership advice from Kyrie in NBA bubble originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kyrie Irving era in Boston is one Celtics fans would like to put behind them, but the polarizing point guard is still making himself a part of the present.

Irving, now with the Brooklyn Nets, has been staying in touch with C's star Jayson Tatum during Boston's time in the Orlando bubble, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols. In fact, Irving is even offering leadership advice.

"The 22-year-old has been trying to take on more of a leadership role, something he’s been getting advice [on] from — wait for it — yes, Kyrie Irving," Nichols reported prior to Sunday night's Celtics-Heat Game 6 broadcast. "Kyrie has been calling Jayson occasionally through his time bubble to talk, offer advice.

Given how things went down during Irving's two-year Celtics tenure, that probably isn't what C's fans want to hear. Especially during a do-or-die playoff game.

Nonetheless, Irving's input doesn't appear to be having a negative effect on Tatum's performance. He dropped 31 points and brought down 10 rebounds to help Boston avoid elimination in Game 5.