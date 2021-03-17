NBA rumors: James Wiseman, Eric Paschall out vs. Rockets for contact tracing

Drew Shiller
·1 min read
Report: Wiseman, Paschall out vs. Rockets for contact tracing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will not be at full strength when they take the court Wednesday night to face the Houston Rockets.

James Wiseman and Eric Paschall are out because of COVID-19 protocols, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

It is unclear if they will be available when the Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and Saturday.

The Rockets have lost 17 games in a row.

This story will be updated soon.

