NBA rumors: Isaiah Thomas works out for Mavericks in hopes of NBA return

Report: Isaiah Thomas works out for Mavs in hopes of NBA return

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is determined to return to the NBA, and the Dallas Mavericks got a look at the veteran guard Thursday.

Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic have reported that Thomas, along with Monta Ellis and Lance Stephenson, worked out for the Mavs.

Free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis worked out for the Dallas Mavericks today, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Thomas appeared to be in great shape, sources say, as he works to make an NBA return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

Thomas has played for five teams since the Celtics traded him before the 2017-18 campaign. He most recently played three games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Injuries have been the primary reason why Thomas has failed to find a consistent role with a team since leaving Boston.

If healthy, Thomas could provide valuable scoring off the bench. He's also a great teammate and can help mentor young players.

Stephenson last played in 2018-19 when he appeared in 68 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. Ellis hasn't played since the 2016-17 season.

The Mavericks, led by superstar guard Luka Doncic, posted a 42-30 record last season and lost in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.