NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas joining Hornets ahead of Celtics matchup

Report: I.T. set to face Celtics soon after landing new NBA job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We'd imagine Isaiah Thomas just circled March 9 on his calendar.

The former Boston Celtics star and current member of the Denver Nuggets' G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold is joining the Charlotte Hornets on a 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Thomas had been putting up big numbers for the Gold, going off for 42, 45 and 33 points respectively in his last three games -- the most recent of which came against the Maine Celtics.

Now, the former Celtics All-Star will have the chance to play against his old employer: Charlotte will host the C's on Wednesday, March 9.

Thomas is far from the player he was in Boston when he poured in 28.9 points per game and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016-17. The 33-year-old has played in just eight NBA games with three teams -- most recently the Dallas Mavericks -- over the last two seasons, and it appears his days as a significant contributor are behind him.

But I.T. should enjoy reuniting with ex-Celtics teammate Terry Rozier in Charlotte, and should have plenty of motivation to get buckets when the Hornets host Boston next Wednesday.