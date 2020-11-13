NBA Rumors: Isaac Okoro the 'likely target' for Celtics in draft trades
The Boston Celtics wouldn't trade up in the 2020 NBA Draft just for the fun of it. So, which players are on their wish list near the top of the draft?
We've heard the Celtics may target USC big man Onyeka Okongwu, but Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reports there's another projected top-10 pick Boston could covet: Auburn wing Isaac Okoro.
The @celtics have long had eyes for Isaac Okoro, league sources told me. If they do move up in next week's draft, he's the likely target. @Suns also said to like Tyrell Terry. Is No. 10 a stretch?
— Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) November 13, 2020
At 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, Okoro is an excellent defender who can guard multiple positions. Our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg and NBA Draft expert Rob Snyder listed the 19-year-old as one of their "prototypical Celtics," with Snyder noting that Okoro's "athleticism, hustle and defensive presence would fit the Celtics really well" and may remind Danny Ainge of Marcus Smart.
Like Smart, Okoro could use some polish to his offensive game: He averaged 12.9 points per game for the Tigers last season and shot just 28.6 percent from 3-point range.
2020 NBA Draft Highlights: Isaac Okoro
Okoro isn't expected to fall to Boston at No. 14, but the Celtics reportedly have their eye on the Atlanta Hawks' No. 6 pick, which should be high enough to land the Auburn product (although NBC Sports Boston's latest mock draft has Okoro off the board at No. 5).
The C's seem to be considering all options: They reportedly may trade their three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for guard Jrue Holiday and apparently are interested in Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner, as well.
In fact, the least likely route for Boston appears to be keeping its four selections in the 2020 NBA Draft -- which means we may see some action between now and Wednesday night.