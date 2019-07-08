NBA rumors: Here's conditions on 2020 pick Warriors traded to Nets originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors didn't want to lose Kevin Durant for nothing, and they had to pay a price to ensure that didn't happen.

After the two-time NBA Finals MVP decided to leave the Bay for the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors elected to orchestrate a sign-and-trade that netted them All-Star D'Angelo Russell in exchange for Durant.

The Warriors, of course, had to make it worth the Nets' while and attached a pick along with KD to get Brooklyn to go along.

That pick, according to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, is a 2020 first-round pick that is protected.

The 2020 first-round pick the Warriors sent to the Nets in the D'Angelo Russell and Kevin Durant sign-and-trade is protected 1-20. If the pick lands in that range, Golden State will send its 2025 second-round pick to Brooklyn. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 8, 2019

Even with the Warriors facing a transition season, they still have the talent to be one of the 10 best teams in the NBA, so chances are this pick will be sent to Brooklyn next June.

In the end, the price to get something for Durant wasn't as steep as it could have been.