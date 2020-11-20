NBA rumors: Here's what Celtics want in a Pacers trade involving Gordon Hayward

Report: Here's what Celtics want in a Pacers trade involving Gordon Hayward originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics and Pacers have been discussing a sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward, but according to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, these teams haven't been able to agree on which players would go to Boston.

Hayward reportedly declined his $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season on Thursday, giving him the option to become an unrestricted free agent. He could still return to Boston with a new deal, he could go to a new team via sign-and-trade, or he could just sign with a different team outright.

Here's where the Celtics-Pacers talks stand right now, per Washburn:

#Pacers-#Celtics sign-and-trade update. Hayward wants to play in Indiana. He's told the #Celtics that.



IND offering Turner and McDermott



BOS wants Turner and Warren or Oladipo.



That's a big difference. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 20, 2020

Myles Turner would be a great fit for the Celtics, who need frontcourt depth and interior defense. Turner also has the ability to stretch the floor as an outside shooter and provide valuable rebounding.

T.J. Warren is another interesting option for Boston.

Warren isn't the same caliber playmaker as Hayward, but he's a pretty good scorer. The 27-year-old shooting guard averaged 19.8 points per game for the Pacers last season -- his first year in Indiana. He's never played more than 67 games in a season, so durability might be a bit of a concern for some teams, but there's no question Warren can put the ball in the hoop. He also shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range in 2019-20.

Story continues

Doug McDermott is an excellent outside shooter and converted on 43.5 percent of his 3-point attempts last season. He doesn't really provide much else offensively, though.

Victor Oladipo would be a surprising addition to the Celtics roster if that came about. He suffered a major knee injury during the 2018-19 season and missed more than a year recovering from it.

Oladipo didn't play particularly well in 19 games last season after coming back from the injured knee. He averaged 14.5 points per game and shot 39.4 percent from the field. Oladipo was an All-Star before the injury, but acquiring him and betting that he will return to that level is certainly a big risk. He also might not be a good fit in Boston's offense considering it already has a star point guard in Kemba Walker.

NBA free agency began Friday at 6 p.m. ET, but contracts cannot become official until Sunday afternoon.