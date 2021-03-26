NBA rumors: Here's what Celtics offered Magic for Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon

Here's what Celtics reportedly offered Magic for Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Orlando Magic were the focal point of the NBA on Thursday leading up to the trade deadline as they executed a fire sale to kick start another rebuild for the franchise.

The Magic had three of the players at the heart of many trade rumors in recent months -- center Nikola Vucevic, forward Aaron Gordon and guard Evan Fournier.

Orlando ended up trading all three, but only one, Fournier, landed in Boston. The C's acquired him in exchange for two second-round draft picks and guard Jeff Teague.

2021 NBA trade deadline: Biggest winners and losers from wild day of moves

The Celtics did make an attempt to trade for one of the other two Magic stars, though.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, "the Celtics were a finalist for Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, including multiple first-round picks as part of their package." The Chicago Bulls landed Vucevic in a deal that sent Orlando multiple players and first-round picks.

Himmelsbach also reported that "the Celtics also offered a first-round pick and a young player to Orlando in exchange for Gordon, sources said, and they were prepared to add to that haul, but the Magic accepted Denver’s offer, which included Gary Harris Jr., R.J. Hampton and a first-round pick, before Boston had a chance."

1616713613

Acquiring either one of Vucevic or Gordon would have been a stronger upgrade than Fournier. Vucevic is an All-Star caliber player in the midst of his best pro season, and Gordon is an uber-athletic and versatile wing who can provide a spark offensively.

The addition of Fournier is a still a strong one, though.

He adds valuable size at 6-foot-7 and much-needed scoring ability for a Celtics bench that ranks 26th in the league in points per game. Fournier is averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game this season, while shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. He's also a good (but not great) perimeter defender.

Fournier could make his debut Saturday night when the Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.

By not trading for Gordon or Vucevic, the Celtics still own all of their future first-round picks, which can be used in trades leading up to the draft or in the offseason.