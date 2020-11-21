NBA Rumors: What Hawks signing Danilo Gallinari means for Gordon Hayward market

What Hawks signing Gallinari means for Hayward's free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It looks like the Atlanta Hawks are out of the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes.

With Hayward opting out of his $34.2 million Boston Celtics contract, the Hawks were considered a potential suitor to sign the 30-year-old outright with their $44 million of cap space.

That money was spent on veteran free-agent Danilo Gallinari instead. The 32-year-old reportedly agreed to a three-year $61.5 million deal with Atlanta on Friday night.

Free agent F Danilo Gallinari is finalizing a three-year, $61.5M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, his agent Michael Tellem of CAA Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

With the Hawks apparently out of the running, the teams to keep a close eye on are the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. The Pacers appear focused on acquiring Hayward via a sign-and-trade with the Celtics, and the Knicks -- also linked to Hayward -- have the cap space to get a deal done in free agency.