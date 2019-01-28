NBA rumors: 'Growing belief of uncertainty' Kyrie Irving re-signs with Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The NBA rumor mill is in overdrive Monday, opening with Anthony Davis requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Boston Celtics long have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Davis, but one NBA executive told NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh that he doesn't think Davis wants to go to Boston.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported something similar on Davis' potential interest in joining the Celtics, along with an interesting update on Kyrie Irving's future in Boston.

Regarding team preferences, Boston is not a top target for Davis, sources said. There's a growing belief of uncertainty that Kyrie Irving will not re-sign with Boston, sources said, even though he vowed to do so at the beginning of the season.

Irving announced during a Celtics event at TD Garden in October that he plans to re-sign with Boston. He told reporters one day after that event he has "every intention of signing back with Boston." Irving also has done a Nike commercial where he plays 1-on-1 with his Dad and says he wants to be the last player to wear No. 11 for the Celtics.

The 26-year-old superstar point guard is able to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Celtics can offer him more money and years than any other team in free agency. Irving is leading the Celtics in points, assists and steals per game this season.

