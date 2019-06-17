NBA Rumors: Grizzlies' Mike Conley trade talks heating up; Jazz a front-runner originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Anthony Davis was the first NBA trade domino to fall. Could Mike Conley be next?

The Memphis Grizzlies "are intensifying talks" to potentially trade their veteran point guard, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday.

While Conley hasn't been tied to the Celtics, the 31-year-old could be on Boston's radar if Kyrie Irving departs in free agency and Terry Rozier goes elsewhere in restricted free agency.

But Charania reports Memphis has "been in conversations" with the Utah Jazz, who are "a front-runner" to land Conley if the Grizzlies trade him before Thursday's NBA Draft.

Conley is set to make $32.5 million next season, so any team would need to clear serious cap space to acquire him. A Conley trade with Boston would involve the Celtics moving either Gordon Hayward or Al Horford, or the far-fetched option of a sign-and-trade with Irving.

If the Jazz do trade for Conley, it essentially guarantees current point guard Ricky Rubio will sign elsewhere in unrestricted free agency. Rubio recently mentioned Boston as a potential free-agent destination, so Conley-to-Utah might add more fuel to that fire as the Celtics explore their options after missing out on Anthony Davis.

Either way, the C's will be monitoring Memphis' movements closely, as Boston owns the Grizzlies' first-round pick in 2020 that transfers to an unprotected first-rounder in 2021 if they land a top-six pick.

