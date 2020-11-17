NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward, Celtics agree to extend player option deadline

Report: Hayward, C's agree to extend player option deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics apparently have business they may not be able to finish before 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Celtics and Hayward are "working to extend" the deadline for the veteran forward to accept or decline his $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season from Tuesday to Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday afternoon.

Hayward is one of the few remaining players who have yet to make a decision regarding their 2020-21 option. So, why the delay?

Hayward's name has been floated in trade rumors involving the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and others, so it's possible he and the Celtics are working out the details of a sign-and-trade with another team.

By pushing Hayward's deadline to after the 2020 NBA Draft, the Celtics also would leave open the option of swinging a draft-night trade involving the veteran forward, or waiting for a team to select a player they covet before completing a deal.

Hayward's decision will have a significant impact on Boston's offseason with free agency set to begin Friday -- but it sounds like we'll have to wait a bit longer to set the wheels in motion.

UPDATE (4 p.m. ET): Hayward and the Celtics have agreed to push his player option deadline to 4 p.m. ET, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.