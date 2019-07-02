NBA rumors: Glenn Robinson, Warriors agree to two-year contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors added a wing player on Tuesday afternoon.

Golden State agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Glenn Robinson III, league sources Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Glenn Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, with a second-year player option, agent Jelani Floyd of @beyond_am tells The Athletic and Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2019

Robinson -- the No. 40 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft -- appeared in 47 games (18 starts) with the Pistons last season.

He averaged 4.2 points and shot just 29 percent from beyond the arc.

The 25-year old has never played in more than 69 games in a season during his NBA career, but will be in position to get ample playing time with the Warriors. With Klay Thompson sidelined for at least 5-7 months and Andre Iguodala shipped to Memphis, Golden State will be desperate for anyone who can provide consistent minutes on the perimeter.

He had a career year with the Pacers in 2016-17, averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, while shooting over 39 percent from 3-point range.

