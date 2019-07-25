The Celtics have undergone a lot of roster changes since the end of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier, Aron Baynes, and Guerschon Yabusele are all gone. Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter, Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, and Vincent Poirier are all in.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the C's still have one open roster spot, and an intense battle could develop in training camp. Tacko Fall was a summer league sensation, but will he start the season in Boston? Or could he get a two-way contract? Speaking of two-way contracts, could Boston sign Max Strus or Tremont Waters to an NBA contract instead of their current two-way deals?

Then there's the free agent route. Danny Ainge could still pursue a veteran to round out the Celtics roster - and if he does, there are a few guys still out there who could be serviceable pickups.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBA Rumors: Free agents the Celtics could consider for final roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston