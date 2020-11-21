NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap to re-sign with Nuggets despite Celtics interest

Report: Millsap to re-sign with Nuggets despite Celtics interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

*UPDATE (4:50 p.m. ET): It appears Paul Millsap is staying put.

The veteran big man has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, his agent told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Millsap's decision came down to Boston and Denver, according to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

Per sources, it came down to a family decision for Millsap as he chose Nuggets over Cs. Didn’t want to uproot family. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 21, 2020

-- End of update --

The Boston Celtics have a pair of open roster spots, and they're apparently targeting a former All-Star big man to fill one of them.

The Celtics are showing a "strong interest" in free agent Paul Millsap, The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported Saturday. The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reports the feeling is mutual.

According to a league source, the Celtics are currently at the top of Paul Millsap's list as he considers his options. He is expected to make his final decision today. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 21, 2020

Millsap made four consecutive All-Star teams with the Atlanta Hawks from 2014 to 2017 and has averaged 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game over his 14-year NBA career.

The veteran big man turns 36 in February, though, and missed 31 games for the Nuggets last season while battling injuries. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for Denver over 51 games.

Millsap wouldn't fill the void left by Gordon Hayward, who agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Story continues

The veteran big man still would be a solid addition to Boston's frontcourt, however, adding depth and experience to a big man rotation featuring Daniel Theis and two young players in Robert Williams and Grant Williams.

The Celtics traded Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers and dealt Vincent Poirier to the Oklahoma City Thunder, so they have a need for a big man.