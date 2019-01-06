NBA rumors: Former Warrior Patrick McCaw to be released by Cavaliers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Well, that was quick.

Former Warrior Patrick McCaw has played three games in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform since signing with the team last week.

He won't be playing any more. At least for the time being, anyway.

The Cavs plan to waive McCaw on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, less than one week after he joined Cleveland on a two-year, non-guaranteed $6 million offer sheet that Golden State declined to match.

Sources @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to waive Pat McCaw. McCaw signed a non-guaranteed two-year offer sheet with Cleveland to leave Golden State. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2019

Upon being waived, McCaw will become an unrestricted free agent. Assuming he passes through waivers, he'll be free to sign a new contract with any NBA team (including the Cavaliers or the Warriors), although any deal he signs will become guaranteed as of Monday.

The NBA deadline to guarantee contracts for players on non-guaranteed deals -- like McCaw, or Golden State's Alfonzo McKinnie -- is Monday. For this reason, the timing of the transaction doesn't come as a complete surprise.

The Warriors are well into the luxury tax, and if they declined to match the Cavs' offer sheet, you can assume they won't pursue McCaw once he hits the open market. Not to mention, it almost certainly would require parting with McKinnie, whom they've clearly prioritized over McCaw.

The Cavs could remain an option, though, as could a variety of playoff contenders:

Cleveland, along with several playoff contenders, are expected to express interest in signing McCaw (unrestricted free agent) if he clears waivers. Guarantee deadline for McCaw (two years, $6M) -- and other players on non-guaranteed deals around NBA -- is Monday. https://t.co/QgZOUiPLVz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2019

So, it begs the question: Was this a pre-planned agreement between McCaw and the Cavs to get him out from Warriors control?

Based on the timing -- and the bloated offer sheet -- it sure seems that way.

Cleveland currently is 8-32, losers of nine straight, sitting in last place in the NBA. Wins have been hard to come by, but in assisting McCaw's departure from Golden State -- the team largely responsible for their implosion -- perhaps the Cavs are enjoying a small victory today.