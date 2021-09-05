NBA rumors: Former Warrior Marquese Chriss joining Trail Blazers

Report: Marquese Chriss agrees to deal with Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Golden State Warrior Marquese Chriss has agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday citing league sources.

Free agent C/F Marquese Chriss has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has fully recovered from broken leg last December and will compete for a roster spot in Blazers' camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2021

Chriss fractured his leg during a Warriors practice early in the 2020-21 season, and wasn't able to return to the court. At the NBA trade deadline, Chriss was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs for the draft rights to 2015 second-round draft pick Cady Lalanne. Chriss subsequently was waived by San Antonio shortly after to free up a roster spot for Gorgui Dieng.

The former top-10 pick would have been a critical part of the Warriors' frontcourt rotation last season, especially as James Wiseman and Kevon Looney's injury woes forced Draymond Green to log heavy minutes at center.

There will be ample competition for Chriss to earn minutes with the Blazers, as Larry Nance Jr. and Robert Covington look locked in at power forward, while Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller should get the lion's share of playing time at center.

Chriss, who is entering his sixth NBA season, averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1. blocks in 20.3 minutes per game for the Dubs in 2019-20.