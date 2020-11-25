NBA rumors: Former Warrior Ky Bowman agrees to contract with Clippers

Report: Ex-Warrior Bowman agrees to contract with Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Days after the Warriors waived him, Ky Bowman reportedly will have the chance to catch on with a contender.

The 23-year-old guard agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Former Warriors guard Ky Bowman has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Bowman will compete for a roster spot in training camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 25, 2020

Bowman appeared in 45 games with the Warriors as a rookie last season, starting 12. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in the NBA, shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 30.8 percent on 3-pointers. Bowman was a considerably better 3-point shooter in college (38.8 percent), and he'll need to rediscover his shooting stroke to carve out a role with the Clippers.

Still, plenty of playing time could be up for grabs in LA. The New York Times' Marc Stein wrote in his "On Basketball" newsletter this week that "many rival teams" expect the Clippers to trade guard Lou Williams following last postseason's second-round collapse against the Denver Nuggets. Williams, who has one year and $8 million remaining on his contract, played more minutes per game in the postseason than any Clippers guard other than Paul George. Even after LA traded for Luke Kennard, there will be available minutes if Williams is dealt.

Bowman played a far bigger role for the Warriors last season than he or Golden State could've anticipated. Steph Curry's broken hand opened up opportunities for playing time in the backcourt, and Bowman took advantage enough to sign a multi-year deal.

This season wasn't guaranteed, however, and the writing was on the wall once the Warriors drafted former Arizona point guard Nico Mannion with the No. 48 overall selection in last week's NBA draft. Golden State also signed veteran point guard Brad Wanamaker to back up Curry after waiving Bowman.