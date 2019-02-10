NBA rumors: Ex-Warriors forward signs multi-year deal with Raptors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Feb. 10, 2019 will forever be remembered as a memorable day for a former Warrior forward.

Chris Boucher -- who was on a two-way contract with Golden State last season -- agreed to a multi-year deal with Toronto today, league sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 26-year old was on a two-way deal with the Raptors so the franchise converted the agreement to a full NBA contract (similar to what the Warriors did with Quinn Cook before last year).

Boucher has appeared in 16 NBA games this season. He scored eight points last week against the Clippers.

The Oregon product has dominated the G League to the tune of 27.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.2 blocks in 23 games, while shooting 51 percent overall and 31 percent from deep.

Boucher was slated to face the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, but it appears he won't be with Raptors 905 much moving forward.

In 20 appearances with Santa Cruz last season, he averaged 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. The big man didn't make his debut until Jan. 17 as he was recovering from a torn ACL.

Golden State waived Boucher in late June and ended up signing Damion Lee and Marcus Derrickson to two-way contracts.

