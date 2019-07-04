NBA rumors: Ex-Warrior Monta Ellis holding workout, seeking comeback originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Former Warriors guard Monta Ellis hasn't played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season.

But that doesn't mean his NBA career is over.

Monta is holding a private workout in Las Vegas next week, a source told ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis will workout privately for at least five NBA teams from 6-7pm - in Las Vegas - on July 8, a source tells ESPN. Both players are healthy and hoping to sign with a contending team, such as the #Lakers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 4, 2019

In July 2017, the Pacers elected to use the "stretch provision" on the remaining $11.2 million on Monta's contract. As a result, he made about $2.25 million the past two seasons and is scheduled to make that much for each of the next three.

The 33-year-old averaged 8.5 points and 3.2 assists per game for Indiana during the 2016-17 campaign.

He entered the league as the No. 40 overall pick in the 2005 draft and averaged a career-high 25.5 points per game for the Dubs in 2009-10.

Golden State traded Monta to Milwaukee in March 2012 in exchange for Andrew Bogut.

No, the Warriors will not be signing him this summer.

