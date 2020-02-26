NBA rumors: Ex-Warrior Andre Iguodala didn't plan on joining Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies shipped former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat the day before the NBA trade deadline.

It wasn't shocking to learn that Iguodala was on the move. That was expected.

But what did cause the basketball world collectively to say, 'Whoa,' was when we learned that the 2015 NBA Finals MVP agreed to a two-year extension that would pay him $30 million ($15 million guaranteed because there's a $15 million team option in 2021-22).

The Athletic's Shams Charania recently was a guest on the Pardon My Take podcast and shed some light on how the transaction went down:

"Andre Iguodala had no idea or intention in his mind to go play for Miami this year. None. (He'd) rather just stay at home in Silicon Valley. He had a part-time job in Silicon Valley. And he was telling anybody who would listen, 'I'm good.' I don't have the name of the firm off the top of my head...

"I said that they (the Heat) emerged as a suitor on Tuesday morning (two days before the deadline). And at that point, I was like, 'You know what, it's probably not gonna happen, let me just get it out there, at least get some buzz going.'

"And then as the day wore on, it's like 'Pat (Riley) might call and talk to Andre.' And then the next day, it's 'Pat Riley and Andre Iguodala got on a call and Pat sold Andre.'"

First off, it sounded like Charania had more information to disclose, but the conversation completely changed course because he had some business to deal with:

Just listened to this. Shams literally broke the news about Markieff Morris' buyout while they were recording the episode last Friday. Fast forward to the 1:10:37 mark and listen for the next 22 minutes. It's worth your time 🤣 https://t.co/R0p4JAkidh — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 26, 2020

Secondly, what company was he working for?!

Third of all, isn't it a great visual to imagine Riley recruiting Iguodala and sealing the deal? You gotta love it.

In six games with the Heat so far, the 36-year-old is averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks, while shooting just under 39 percent (5-for-13) from deep.

It will be a lot of fun watching Iguodala in the playoffs.

