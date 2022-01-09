NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics big man Tacko Fall waived by Cavaliers

Report: Ex-Celtic Tacko Fall waived by Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Fall's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers appears to be over.

The former Boston Celtics big man was waived by the Cavs on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Cleveland filled Fall's spot on the roster by signing guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are waiving two-way center Tacko Fall and signing guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2022

Fall signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Cavaliers before the 2021-22 NBA season. The Cavs kept the 7-foot-6 center around with a two-way contract in Oct.

Through 11 games with Cleveland, Fall averaged 1.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in 5.4 minutes. His lone start came against the Celtics at TD Garden on Dec. 22 when he tallied four points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes.