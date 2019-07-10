NBA rumors: Eric Paschall signs fully guaranteed contract with Warriors
The Warriors selected Eric Paschall with the No. 41 overall pick in last month's NBA draft.
On Monday morning in Las Vegas, he put pen to paper:
On Tuesday night, we learned the specifics of his contract:
The Golden State Warriors signed Eric Paschall, the No. 41 pick of the 2019 draft, to a 3-year, $4.2 million deal, league sources told @TheAthleticNBA. The deal is fully guaranteed.
This means that Paschall is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022.
Paschall's deal is a bit different than those of his predecessors. Golden State's last two second-round picks -- Pat McCaw and Jordan Bell -- signed two-year contracts with the Dubs.
Paschall missed Golden State's last two NBA Summer League games because of a bruised tailbone. On Monday night, he told NBC Sports Bay Area that he's feeling better and expects to play in the team's next game Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. PT.
The 22-year-old played very well in the prior two contests:
July 2 vs. the Lakers: 18 points (6-for-8 FG, 2-for-2 3s), three rebounds, assist, steal, block
July 5 vs. the Hornets: 12 points (4-for-9 FG, 1-for-4 3s), five rebounds, four assists
As a senior at Villanova, Paschall averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.
