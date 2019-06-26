NBA rumors: Enes Kanter expected to draw interest from Celtics, Lakers, Blazers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics didn't sign Enes Kanter when he was bought out by the New York Knicks during the 2018-19 season, but could they target the veteran center when NBA free agency begins?

Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes tweeted Wednesday that Kanter is expected to receive interest from the Celtics and other teams when players can start agreeing to contracts Sunday night.

Free agent center Enes Kanter is expected to receive interest from the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics on June 30, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 26, 2019

The Celtics clearly need more depth and talent in their frontcourt after moving center Aron Baynes in a draft-night trade with the Phoenix Suns, in addition to the possibility of power forward/center Al Horford leaving in free agency.

Kanter is very good rebounder and averaged 13.7 points with 9.8 rebounds over 67 games between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers last season. The problem with Kanter is he's a poor defender. He also doesn't shoot 3-pointers well, so he wouldn't stretch the floor on offense.

The Celtics could have around $34 million in salary cap space in free agency, but there are much better targets than Kanter for Boston to pursue with that space. Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker, who the Celtics reportedly have strong interest in signing, should be a priority for the team when free agency commences. If the C's want to pursue a center with their cap space, Orlando Magic star Nikola Vucevic also is a better target than Kanter.

