NBA Rumors: Enes Kanter expected to have a phone call with the Celtics when free agency begins originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

With Kemba Walker in the fold, the Celtics' next step will likely be securing a starting center with the $4.8 room exception they'll have once Walker signs his max contract.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Marc Spears of ESPN, Enes Kanter is expected to have a phone call with the Celtics and Trail Blazers once free agency begins Sunday night at 6 p.m. EST.

Boston already had interest in Kanter based on a report from Shams Charania, so it appears as though they are seriously considering bringing him aboard.

Kanter averaged just under 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers last season. He has a strong post game and has always been reliable on the boards, but his perimeter shooting and defensive shortcomings present red flags for teams who like new-age big men like the Celtics.

The Celtics are also reportedly trying to execute a major three-team sign-and-trade involving Brooklyn and Charlotte to create a full Mid-Level-Exception to offer free agents and maybe even bring back Al Horford using bird rights.

A lot of options are there for the Celtics, so we'll see what Ainge's next step in Boston's re-tooling process.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.