NBA rumors: Draymond Green's contract features $50M in 'advance payments

Draymond Green potentially left millions on the table by signing a contract extension with the Warriors one summer before he was set to hit free agency.

For all the hoopla that surrounds Green's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, it's clear Paul knows what he's doing. More positive news keeps trickling out regarding Draymond's $100 million contract extension.

Jeff Siegel of Early Bird Rights reported Wednesday that Green's contract has nearly $50 million in "advanced payments." This means the three-time NBA champion will receive 25 percent of his annual salary on July 1, and another 25 percent on Oct. 1.

The remainder of his contract will be paid throughout the season.

Green reportedly received a player option in his extension, too. The former Defensive Player of the Year can opt out of his deal in 2023.

Neither Steph Curry nor Klay Thompson received player options or advanced payments in their long-term contracts with the Warriors. All three of the trio did get a trade kicker in their deal, with Green's reportedly coming in at 15 percent.

Though Green theoretically could have made more money next summer, his new contract with the Dubs sure looks like a good deal.

