NBA rumors: Draymond Green open to signing Warriors contract extension

Draymond Green will make $18,539,130 next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent on June 30, 2020.

But will he actually hit the open market?

As ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported Friday morning:

This summer, the Warriors can negotiate an extension for Draymond Green, who has one season left on his contract. Green has expressed an interest in landing a new deal with the Warriors in the past, and he is open to a new deal this summer, sources said. Talks are expected to take place later in the offseason.

"Later in the offseason" makes sense because the heartbeat of the Warriors and management want to see what happens with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson first.

Last June, Draymond turned down a three-year, $72.1 million extension. Later in the summer, he explained to Sam Alipour of ESPN the Magazine:

I'm not sure how it plays out, but I think I'm in the best position out of everybody. Steph was up, now Klay and Kevin are up. That gives me the opportunity to see what everyone else does. And quite frankly, if I am the first to bounce, unless it's in 2020, it wouldn't be my decision. I can get traded. But I'm last. I should be the least of everyone's worries.

The largest possible extension for Draymond would be for four seasons -- starting at a 20 percent increase from his 2019-20 salary -- with eight percent raises each year:

2020-21: $22,246,956

2021-22: $24,026,712

2022-23: $25,806,469

2023-24: $27,586,225

Total: $99,666,363









If the three-time All-Star elects to decline an extension this summer, he would become supermax eligible (an estimated $235 million over five years) next summer if he is named Defensive Player of the Year or All-NBA.

Even if he falls short of either of those honors, Golden State could offer him a five-year max worth $201.8 million, while his max with any other franchise would be for $149.6 million over four seasons. These numbers are assuming a projected $116 million salary cap.

(Also keep in mind that Draymond and the Dubs could agree to a multiyear contract that isn't for five seasons and/or isn't for the max annual value).

So, yes, an extension before next summer would mean the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year could leave tens of millions on the table. But he'd gain long-term security and be locked into a deal through his age-34 season.

You wonder if the major injuries to KD and Klay will impact his thought process and perspective.

Speaking of KD and Klay -- all eyes are on those two as their decisions are imminent. Free agency is almost upon us, so try to get some sleep between now and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

